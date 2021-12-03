Chinese developer warns it may may run out of money

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt warned Friday that it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations,” prompting regulators to scramble to assure investors that China's financial markets can be protected from a potential impact.

Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say global markets are unlikely to be affected but banks and bondholders might suffer losses because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout.

After reviewing Evergrande’s finances with outside advisers, “there is no guarantee that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to perform its financial obligations,” the company said in a statement released through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shortly after that, regulators tried to soothe investor fears by issuing statements saying China's financial system was strong and that default rates are low. They said most developers are financially healthy and Beijing will keep lending markets functioning.