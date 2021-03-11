Chinese lawmakers endorse tighter control over Hong Kong

“The Hong Kong people will be disenfranchised” under the latest changes, said Emily Lau, a former Hong Kong legislator.

“Beijing wants to exert very tight control,” said Lau, a member of the city’s Democratic Party. “It’s not democracy.”

Mainland leaders deny they are eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy and say the changes are necessary to protect the territory’s stability.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended the changes in Hong Kong as needed to protect its autonomy and defend its “transition from chaos to governance.”

Lau, the former Hong Kong legislator, said concerns expressed by some Chinese officials about a possible independence movement or attempt to overthrow the government are overblown.

“What Beijing is worried about is overkill. Hong Kong people are not going to have independence or overthrow the government. No way,” she said.

“What they should do is engage, listen to the voices of Hong Kong people so we can have a dialogue and reach a consensus on how to move forward, instead of just coming down on us like a ton of bricks,” she said.

———

Associated Press writer Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0