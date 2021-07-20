Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

The woman told NetEase that when she was 17, Wu encouraged her to drink too much at a party and she woke up in his bed.

“I hate it so much that my teeth itch,” she was quoted as saying. “I hate myself even more, hate it so much that I want to commit suicide.”

The woman said other women told her Wu seduced them, sometimes when they were under 18, with promises of jobs and other opportunities. There was no indication any were under China’s age of consent of 14 or that Wu faces accusations of criminal misconduct.

“Get out of China,” said a comment left under Wu’s social media post.

Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, grew up in Guangzhou in southern China and in Vancouver, British Columbia. He performed with EXO in 2012-14 and then launched a solo career.

As an actor, he appeared in 2017′s “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” and two Chinese box office successes, “Mr. Six” and “Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back.”

Both Wu, 30, and the woman said they asked police to investigate.

Wu said he waited to respond publicly to avoid interfering with legal action.