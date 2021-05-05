Chinese rocket debris is expected to crash into Earth soon. It's not the first time.

Possible collisions are tracked using government and privately owned sensors on the ground that attempt to pinpoint exactly where everything is, but the process -- at least for now -- involves a lot of guesswork.

Is there any regulation in place?

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which remains the primary international document regulating activity in outer space, was agreed to at a time when only two governments were going to space.

Now that more countries and commercial companies are in the business of spaceflight, regulators are faced with a Catch-22: They don't want to create a lawless environment, but they're reticent to impose new rules for fear that other countries may become more dominant in space.

"Space is intrinsically global, right? A satellite passes over all the countries in the world in a few hours," McDowell said.

"And so having the US take a position, it's not going to solve things. You really need some kind of international space traffic management agency -- sort of like an air traffic control for space, but international."

When and where will the Chinese rocket reenter Earth's atmosphere?