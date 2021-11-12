Chinese shoppers spend $139 billion during Singles' Day fest

Online retailer JD.com also did not publicly stream a running tally of sales this year. But it did hold a media event Thursday, where a counter showed that as of 2 p.m. local time shoppers had spent over $48 billion.

Although it was a common to see consumers take advantage of deep discounts in past Singles’ Day festivals to stock up on daily necessities, consumption habits have changed.

Demand is weaker amid the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, and Singles Day is now competing with other e-commerce festivals throughout the year.

“2021 is a year of troubled times. There is the pandemic and various disasters, economic growth is slow and the stock market is not performing well,” said Hua Wei, a Beijing resident.

“These make people a little bit panicked. After all, you have a stronger sense of security if you hold onto your money,” she said. “I think people are also more rational now when it comes to consumption.”

Another shopper, Jiang Chen, said that he held back on impulse shopping this year, buying only what he needed.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to waste time and energy in order to save a little money, so the things I buy are what I need,” he said, such as snacks and fruit.