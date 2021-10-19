Chinese users have mixed feelings about LinkedIn departure

To access LinkedIn's international site in the future, Liu said he would have to use a VPN (virtual private network) service to circumvent any blocks, even if it makes the process more of a hassle.

Stefan Ouyang, who works in Shanghai for a foreign internet company, said that he found two jobs via LinkedIn and often uses it to keep in contact with colleagues abroad.

“I worry if I’d still be able to reach my contacts who are using the international version of LinkedIn, and whether it’d be difficult to contact HR managers (on the new version,)” he said.

It is not clear if InJobs will retain these features, and LinkedIn did not immediately comment.

Foreign social networking platforms in China have long faced challenges in balancing users' ability to post what they want with government rules requiring censorship of content deemed to be unacceptable for political or other reasons.

Some foreign companies, such as Google, withdrew from China as they were unwilling to abide by those rules.