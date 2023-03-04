KHROMOVE, Ukraine — Pressure from Russian forces mounted Saturday on Ukrainians hunkered down in Bakhmut, as residents attempted to flee with help from troops who Western analysts say may be preparing to withdraw from the key eastern stronghold.

A woman was killed and two men were badly wounded by shelling while trying to cross a makeshift bridge out of the city in Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian troops who were assisting them.

A Ukrainian army representative told The Associated Press that it was too dangerous for civilians to leave Bakhmut by vehicle, so people had to flee on foot.

Bakhmut has for months been a prime target of Moscow's grinding eastern offensive, with Russian troops, including forces from the private Wagner Group, inching closer.

An AP team near Bakhmut on Saturday saw a pontoon bridge set up by Ukrainian soldiers to help the few remaining residents reach the nearby village of Khromove. Later they saw at least five houses on fire as a result of attacks in Khromove.

Ukrainian units destroyed two key bridges just outside Bakhmut, including one linking it to the nearby town of Chasiv Yar along the last remaining Ukrainian resupply route, according to U.K. military intelligence officials and other Western analysts.

The U.K. defense ministry said in the latest of its regular Twitter updates that the destruction of the bridges came as Russian fighters made further inroads into Bakhmut's northern suburbs.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, assessed late Friday that Kyiv's actions may point to a looming pullout from parts of the city. It said Ukrainian troops may "conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sections of eastern Bakhmut," while seeking to inhibit Russian movement there and limit exit routes to the west.

Capturing Bakhmut would not only give Russian fighters a battlefield gain after months of setbacks, but it might rupture Ukraine's supply lines and allow the Kremlin's forces to press toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk region.

Civilians spoke about daily struggles as the fighting raged on nearly nonstop, reducing much of Bakhmut to rubble. Husband and wife Hennadiy Mazepa and Natalia Ishkova, who chose to remain in the city, said they lack food and basic utilities.

"Humanitarian (aid) is given to us only once a month. There is no electricity, no water, no gas," Ishkova told AP on Saturday.

"I pray to God that all who remain here will survive," she added.

At the United Nations on Friday, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said U.N. humanitarian staff reported "intensive hostilities" near Bakhmut and the few humanitarian partners on the ground were focusing on evacuating the most vulnerable.

On Saturday, Russia's defense chief traveled to eastern Ukraine to inspect troops and award them with state decorations, the Defense Ministry said.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a command post where he was briefed by regional commander Rustam Muradov, according to a video published by the ministry. It did not disclose the command post's location.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's emergency services reported in the morning that the death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit a five-story apartment building in southern Ukraine on Thursday rose to 11.

Emergency services said in an online statement that rescuers pulled three more bodies from the wreckage overnight, some 36 hours after a Russian missile tore through four floors of the building in the riverside city of Zaporizhzhia. A child was among those reported killed, and the rescue effort was ongoing.

Russian shelling on Saturday also killed two residents of front-line communities in the surrounding Zaporizhzhia region, the local military administration reported.

A 57-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man also died in Nikopol, a town farther west near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Russian forces fired artillery shells and rockets at Ukrainian-held territory across the Dnieper river, regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak reported.

In the western city of Lviv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Saturday with the head of the European Union parliament.

In a joint news briefing with Zelenskyy, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said "all those responsible" for suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, must be brought to justice before a durable peace is achieved.

Metsola voiced support for the EU's announcement Thursday that an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression — the act of invading another country — would be set up in The Hague.

She also called for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the 27-nation European Union as early as this year and urged Western nations to keep arming Kyiv as it battles Russian forces.

The EU agreed in June to put Ukraine on a path toward membership, setting in motion a process that could take years or even decades. However, Moscow's invasion and Ukraine's request for fast-track consideration have lent urgency to the negotiations.

"Ukraine's future is in the European Union," Metsola said on Twitter late Friday. "We will walk all the way with you."

Close 1 of 16 Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, April 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Displaced Ukrainians onboard a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44 holds a Ukrainian flag and directs hundreds of refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Ukrainian refugee hangs up the towel at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Maryna Ptashnyk, a Ukrainian refugee, reacts during an interview with The Associated Press at a flat in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Ptashnyk a woman from the Carpathian mountains now lives alone with their 3-year-old daughter, Polina, in a small suburban Warsaw apartment as her husband serves in a Ukrainian artillery unit. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, gestures as she talks inside a distribution center at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Last January, Anastasia Lasna was planning to open her own bakery in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after finding success with providing other businesses with her vegan foods and healthy deserts. Today she is running a food pantry of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, which has helped some 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, and integrating herself into the southern Polish city's growing Jewish community. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, shows a picture of her daughter during an interview with The Associated Press at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Ukrainian children attend classes at the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation educational facility in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees Ukrainian refugees rest at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Refugees A young Ukrainian girl reflects in a window as she plays at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees A woman from Ukraine poses for a picture at counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees A woman from Kherson, center, who insisted on anonymity speaks to AP correspondent Vanessa Gera, right, and a translator during an interview with The Associated Press at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Russia Ukraine War Refugees FILE - A girl catches snowflakes on her tongue as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station in Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. 