Clean up your mess, young people tell climate talks

Outside, tens of thousands of people, most of them under 30, made clear they fear being seen — and even celebrated — but not heard.

In her several days of going to sessions, Horchos said only one had time for members of the audience like her to talk — and that was a special youth event. Sure, Diana Bunge, a 21-year-old also from Boston College, got to hear from three CEOs of multinational corporations, and Horchos met Kerry, but they didn't get to make their case for their future.

“When I arrived at COP26, I could only see white middle-aged men in suits," Magali Cho Lin Wing, 17, a member of the UNICEF UK Youth Advisory Board, said at a press event. "And I thought, 'hold on is this a climate conference or some corporate event?' Is this what you came for? To swap business cards?”

Still, they know it's important to be at least near the room where it all happens.

“It’s my life," Horchos said. “Its definitely my responsibility to step up.”

Outside the negotiations, the worry was the same, but the way it expressed was different.

In Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park, mostly young activists carried banners with slogans such as “I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?” and “Stop climate crimes.”