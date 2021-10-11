Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.

The demonstration started when protesters wheeled a yellow boat emblazoned with the Dutch words meaning “citizens decide” into the middle the road. Other activists walked to another nearby intersection and began sitting or lying down in the road as police looked on.

One man sat on a traffic island in the middle of the road holding a sign saying in Dutch “This is a dead end road,” while others parked a truck blocking the road. A woman held a sign saying: “Planet before profit.”

“We are grandparents, parents and children,” an activist standing in the truck told the demonstrators. “We are part of an international movement that fights for a livable and just planet.”

The Dutch demonstration came a day after thousands of people and 80 organizations took part in a protest in Brussels to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.