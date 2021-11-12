Closing time: Climate diplomats decide wording and the world

The Indian delegation got “home-cooked meals” dinners during the conference, provided by a restaurateur who runs curry houses across Britain. Vegetarian curries served with Indian flatbreads called chapatti were usually on the menu.

The conference’s cafes offer egg mayonnaise sandwiches, chicken mayonnaise sandwiches, and pork and pickle sandwiches, all on soft white bread. In two weeks, the words “I love this sandwich” have never been overheard.

The past few days have been a flurry of bilateral meetings for the Indian minister, Bhupender Yadav, and his top officials.

Some members of the delegation planned to return Saturday to India, where there are other challenges to tackle:, not least New Delhi’s annual surge in air pollution that leaves its inhabitants gasping. But the “core team,” including the minister and top bureaucrats, are set to fly out Sunday.

As the conference neared its end — it was scheduled to close on Friday evening, but went into overtime — there was hour after hour of negotiation over what what from the outside could seem like the nit-pickiest of wording issues for the final agreement. “Urges” vs. ’requests” was one raging debate Friday.