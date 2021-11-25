 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
0 comments
AP

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia killed 11 people and injured more than 40 others on Thursday, with dozens of others still trapped, authorities said.

Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine, administrators of the mine told the Interfax news agency.

The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Russia's state Tass news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the Litsvyazhnaya mine through the ventilation system.

A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident — 239 of them have been evacuated and 46 other miners are still trapped underground, Kemerovo Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on his page on the messaging app Telegram.

“Forty-three people have been hospitalized with injuries, four of them in serious condition,” Tsivilyov said.

Earlier Thursday, Russia's acting minister for emergency situations, Alexander Chupriyan, said 44 miners have been hospitalized with injuries. The difference in injury tolls reported by different officials couldn't be immediately reconciled.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all the necessary assistance to those who were injured, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia's far north. In the wake of the incident, the authorities analyzed the safety of the country's 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region wasn't among them at the time, according to media reports.

The latest inspection of the mine took place on Nov. 19, Interfax reported, citing officials from Rostekhnadzor, Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog. The report didn’t offer any details on the results of the inspection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

World

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

LONDON (AP) — A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News