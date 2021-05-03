Colombian finance minister resigns amid deadly protests

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s finance minister resigned on Monday following five days of protests over a tax reform proposal that left at least 17 dead.

Alberto Carrasquilla’s resignation comes a day after President Iván Duque withdrew the tax plan from congress in response to the protests, which have included riots and violent clashes with police.

According to Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman, 16 protesters have been killed since Wednesday as well as a policeman who was stabbed to death.

Carrasquilla had designed the tax reform, which was aimed at raising $6.7 billion for Colombia’s government as it struggles to pay debts while attempting to provide poor families with subsidies to mitigate the pandemic’s impact.

The finance minister’s plan included a 19% sales tax on gasoline, as well as an effort to expand the country’s tax base by charging income taxes to people making $700 a month or more.

Carrasquilla had also proposed a 19% sales tax on utilities in middle-class neighborhoods, and a wealth tax for individuals with a net worth of $1.3 million or more.

The government said it needs the money to pay for healthcare improvements and to continue implementing a basic income scheme that started during the pandemic.