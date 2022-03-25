At first glance, the subway car into which a displaced Ukrainian family has moved looks like an apartment, its long seat covered with a light pink throw, a folding chair nearby converted into a small table on which a coffee cup filled with a beverage has been placed.
And the laughing face of a pigtailed little girl peering out a bus window could almost be that of a young child going on an exciting vacation with her family.
But the subway car in the besieged northeastern city of Kharkiv is being used as a bomb shelter and is a poor substitute for the home the family had to flee amid bombardment from Russian forces.
In most of Ukraine, the reality of war is impossible to ignore. In the conflict's 30th day, it was confirmed that about 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter -- the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.
Photos: Ukraine war, day 30. Family lives in subway car, and more
An Ukrainian soldier exits a Psychiatric hospital damaged by a Russian bombing earlier this week, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, 25, 2022.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
Lena Danilova, 39, walks with her daughter Kira, 2, near her house in Podolskyi neighborhood, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. "I decided to stay, but since it continues so long, I don't think its safe any more, so I am working on leaving soon with my other two sons", said Lena to The Associated Press.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Lilu barks amid the destruction caused after a Russian attack in Podolskyi neighborhood, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A member of the Ukraine territorial defense unit prepares to go to the front line in Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Children sit in a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from a fuel storage of the Ukrainian army following a Russian attack, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Firefighters battle a blaze following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
People sit inside a subway car, parked in a station being used as a bomb shelter, as Russian attacks continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
A member of the Ukraine territorial defense unit prepares to go to the front line in Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
People try to extinguish a fire in a market after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
A man walks behind a crater created by a bomb and in front of damaged houses following a Russian bombing earlier this week, outskirts Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, 25, 2022.
Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP
Flames and smoke rise from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
A Ukrainian soldier lays on the operating table before surgery after being injured as the Russian attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
Nastya Kuzyk, 20, is comforted by her mother Svitlana, 50, while recovering in a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022, with injuries caused after a Russian attack in her city of Chernihiv.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
Parts of the painted walls are scattered on the floor of a church destroyed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Volunteers help an elderly woman to go downstairs to a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
A child refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine with her family reacts as she sits in a bus after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Andreea Alexandru - stringer, AP
Damage is seen inside a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yasnohorodka, a rural town where the Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian army, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP
People line up for food in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter, as Russian attacks continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
A family stays inside a subway station, being used as a bomb shelter, as Russian attacks continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.
Felipe Dana - staff, AP
People with their belongings hide in a city subway that they have used as a bomb shelter for over three weeks as they save themselves from the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
An elderly man plays the accordion to amuse children in a city subway that people have used as a bomb shelter for over three weeks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
People with their belongings hide in a city subway that they have used as a bomb shelter for over three weeks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
People with their belongings in a city subway that they have used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. World leaders heard impassioned pleas Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more military aid to defend his country and the United States announced new sanctions and humanitarian aid as officials gathered for a trio of summits to discuss next steps in countering Russia's month-old invasion of its much smaller neighbor.
Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. See the latest updates here.
