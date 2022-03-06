 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete Ukraine coverage: Nighttime shelling increases, oil prices jump again, and more

Here's the latest on Russia's war on Ukraine:

  • The head of the U.N. refugee agency says more than 1.5 million refugees have left Ukraine for neighboring countries.
  • A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city has failed due to Russian shelling.
  • Ukraine official: Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in the center, north and south of the country.
  • Oil prices jump more than $10 a barrel, shares sink as US mulls calling for ban on imports of crude from Russia.
Complete coverage: Russia attacks Ukraine
World
spotlight special report

Complete coverage: Russia attacks Ukraine

  • Updated
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. See the latest updates here.

