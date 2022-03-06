Complete Ukraine coverage: Nighttime shelling increases, oil prices jump again, and more

Here's the latest on Russia's war on Ukraine:
- The head of the U.N. refugee agency says more than 1.5 million refugees have left Ukraine for neighboring countries.
- A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city has failed due to Russian shelling.
- Ukraine official: Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in the center, north and south of the country.
- Oil prices jump more than $10 a barrel, shares sink as US mulls calling for ban on imports of crude from Russia.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. See the latest updates here.