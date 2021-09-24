Contenders tout credentials in close vote to replace Merkel

This time, Merkel's party has struggled to energize its traditional base, which has so far failed to warm to Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“The key question is whether these voters will overcome the Laschet hurdle and vote for the Union despite Laschet” said Peter Matuschek of polling company Forsa. “Or will they abstain from the vote or even choose another party?”

Scholz, whose party has made steady gains in opinion polls during the campaign on the strength of his relative popularity, touted the outgoing government's success in preserving jobs during the pandemic.

“What we have seen is that we are succeeding in avoiding the major economic and social crisis that otherwise would have hit us," he said at a rally in Cologne. “We put a lot of money into bringing jobs and companies through this crisis, and today, we can say that we have succeeded. We see an upswing ahead of us.”

Scholz, who wants to raise Germany's minimum wage and increase taxes for top earners, argued that anyone calling for tax relief for the rich now “can't count, doesn't understand anything about finance.”