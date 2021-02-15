Conte's last hurrah? Italy's 'simple citizen' plots return

Others had no doubt that politics were in future of Conte, who has spoken openly of his enthusiasm for the 5-Star Movement.

Conte could help cement a center-left alliance that could be “the only bulwark against the victory of the center-right," which is led by former hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, said 5-Star lawmaker Aldo Penna.

Opinion polls repeatedly indicate that Salvini and his allies would triumph in a national election, which is due in 2023. But a return to the ballot box could come sooner, given Italy's fluctuating political dynamics.

Conte enjoyed immense popularity in opinion polls throughout his 998 days in office — a more than decent tenure in the annals of Italy's “revolving-door” post-war governments.

In one survey published on Jan. 23, even as he struggled to revive his coalition, Conte was polling 56% popularity among the leaders that Italians admired.

Polling at the bottom with 12% was former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, the head of a small centrist party who pulled the plug on Conte's coalition. Renzi opposed what he contended was the premier's concentrating too much power in deciding how to spend 209 billion euros ($250 billion) that Italy is getting in European Union recovery funds.