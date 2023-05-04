Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In 48 hours, the official coronation ceremony will begin, which will see King Charles anointed and crowned King. The 73 year old, automatically became monarch when his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth died in November last year, but Saturday will see the official service has been carried out at Westminster Abbey, where it has taken place since 1066.
In less than 48 hours, the official coronation ceremony will begin, which will see King Charles anointed and crowned King.
Government and military officials keep the war's death toll a closely guarded secret, but it can be measured in other ways.
King Charles' family life is very complicated. There’s a second wife, an embarrassing brother, and an angry son and daughter-in-law, all with …
Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed …
Ukrainian officials say that Russia has launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days. The attack damaged buildings an…
New trails have been opened up for visitors to get a close up look at the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.