 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
0 comments
AP

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EXPLAINER: How global deal stems corporate use of tax havens

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Ireland agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.

 Michel Euler

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Taliban reach deal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News