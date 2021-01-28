 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: Taxing Big Tech story
0 comments
AP

Correction: Taxing Big Tech story

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Debate heats up over how countries tax Big Tech companies

FILE - This photo combo of images shows the Amazon, Google and Facebook logos. An international debate over how countries tax big U.S. technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook is heating up. It's a challenge for the new U.S. Biden Administration, since talks face a mid-year deadline to reach a global deal that all agree on _ and defuse trade disputes with France and other countries that are imposing go-it-alone taxes the U.S. sees as discriminatory.

 Reed Saxon

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story January 27, 2021, about global talks on how to tax big technology companies, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the company KPMG on second reference.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Pearl's father: 'We're in shock' over ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News