Corruption claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

That vote on Wednesday sparked fury — and not just from the opposition. Generally supportive newspapers reflected the anger, with the Daily Mail proclaiming: “Shameless MPs Slink Back Into Sleaze.”

“Sleaze” — corrupt or unethical behavior, often for financial gain — is an especially emotive word in British politics, especially for Conservatives. Allegations of “Tory sleaze” have been leveled at Conservative governments for decades.

The media and political backlash triggered a rapid government U-turn, saying it would look for cross-party consensus on overhauling the disciplinary process. Paterson abruptly quit Parliament after 24 years as a lawmaker.

The Paterson scandal has sparked calls from transparency groups for a review of rules on lawmakers holding second jobs. Members of Parliament are allowed to earn outside income on top of their 82,000 pound ($110,000) annual salaries, as long as they declare it and it does not shade into lobbying.

Environment Minister George Eustice said the uproar was a “storm in a teacup” of little interest to the wider public.

But former Conservative Prime Minister John Major lashed out at Johnson, saying the way the Conservative government had acted was “shameful, wrong and unworthy of this or indeed any government.”

“There’s a general whiff of ‘we are the masters now’ about their behavior,’” Major told the BBC. “It has to stop, it has to stop soon.”

