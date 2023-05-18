This footage captured the moment furniture flew off a high-rise building in Ankara, Turkey before it crashed into a nearby garden during a storm.
spotlight
Couch flung hundreds of feet in the air during storm in Turkey
- AccuWeather
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Video game fans around the world flocked to shops on Friday to get their hands on the new edition of "Zelda," one of the most successful franc…
A pod of killer whales attacked a boat that was sailing off the coast of Morocco, the latest in a series of attacks by orcas around the world.
Two more skeletons have been found on the ground of Pompeii, Italy’s ancient Roman city that was wiped out by an eruption of the Mount Vesuviu…
They are the ten platypus chosen to reintroduce the species to Australia’s oldest national park.
Republican activists have struggled to build momentum to dislodge Britain's monarchy and they see the coronation as a moment of opportunity.