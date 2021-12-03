Council of Europe report slams Croatia on migrant treatment

"(These) are practices that have no place in a State that respects its human rights commitments and abides by the rule of law,” the report added.

Examples of alleged ill-treatment listed in the report also include “migrants being forced to march through the forest to the border barefoot and being thrown with their hands still zip-locked into the Korana river,” which separates Croatia from Bosnia.

Some migrants said they were pushed back in underwear or naked, while “a number of persons stated that when they had been apprehended and were lying face down on the ground, certain Croatian police officers had discharged their weapons into the ground close to them.”

The Amnesty International human rights watchdog hailed the report, saying it confirmed earlier ones by rights groups. Amnesty International criticized the European Commission, the EU's executive body, for not holding Croatia accountable.

“The Commission keeps missing opportunities to hold Croatia to account for widespread violations of EU law while continuing to support it with additional funds and resources," said Massimo Moratti, the group's director of research in Europe. "This raises serious questions about the EU’s potential complicity in human rights violations that are regularly documented on Croatian borders.”