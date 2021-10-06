Court lifts secrecy in alleged Australian espionage trial

The six “Identified Matters” are expected to force authorities to confirm in open court the spying operation that has embarrassed the Australian government for years.

Three Court of Appeal judges unanimously overturned the non-disclosure orders that had been brought by former Attorney-General Christian Porter to conceal evidence. Porter authorized the prosecutions of Collaery and K in 2018.

“The Court of Appeal accepted that public disclosure of information relating to the truth of the Identified Matters would involve a risk of prejudice to national security,” the judges said in a statement.

“However, the Court doubted that a significant risk of prejudice to national security would materialize. On the other hand, there was a very real risk of damage to public confidence in the administration of justice if the evidence could not be publicly disclosed,” they said.

The judges also said that open hearing of criminal trials is important because it “deterred political prosecutions.”

Collaery, who is isolating at home in Canberra as a pandemic precaution, did not attend the court session. He welcomed the court decision.

“It’s a wonderful day for the legal profession and for the law,” Collaery told The Associated Press.