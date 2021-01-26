Covid-19 has killed 100,000 people in the UK. Experts say the government is still getting it wrong

Boris Johnson had for weeks been telling the nation they could celebrate Christmas with friends and families, allowing a mixing of households if they just followed the rules during a November lockdown. He called the whole thing off at the 11th hour, at least in England's worst-hit counties.

But it was too late. The damage had been done well before the holidays began, and medical staff knew they would be in for a tough January.

"Inevitably, if you come out of lockdown on the 2nd of December, as we did, with people gagging to get to the shops and get out and about, and we've got three weeks before Christmas, that's going to be clearly a moment for seeing more transmission," Prof. Anne Johnson said.

In the aftermath, the Prime Minister argued the government could not have foreseen the new, more transmissible variant. But the idea that viruses mutate, sometimes in the shape of more aggressive forms, is widely understood.

It was even flagged as a potential threat in a July report by the Academy of Medical Sciences, for which Prof. Anne Johnson was a lead author. The government had commissioned the report for the precise purpose of preparing for the difficult winter it knew was coming.