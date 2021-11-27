COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Miloš Zeman was discharged Saturday from the capital's military hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old Zeman had already been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness on Thursday, but was readmitted only hours later after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president received monoclonal antibodies, a standard treatment for people belonging to risk groups. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster. Zeman has no symptoms of COVID-19, the hospital said.

He was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election to the lower house of parliament, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Zeman, a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes, has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

The presidential office said that Zeman was planning to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday.