 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital
0 comments
AP

COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital

FILE- In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. On Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to the Czech capital's military hospital after tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after he was discharged from it. The presidential office says Zeman was tested after he arrived at the presidential chateaux in Lany, west of Prague, on Thursday afternoon.

 Petr David Josek

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Miloš Zeman was discharged Saturday from the capital's military hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old Zeman had already been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness on Thursday, but was readmitted only hours later after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president received monoclonal antibodies, a standard treatment for people belonging to risk groups. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster. Zeman has no symptoms of COVID-19, the hospital said.

He was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election to the lower house of parliament, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Zeman, a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes, has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

The presidential office said that Zeman was planning to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday.

The ceremony had been due to take place on Friday, but the president’s new hospitalization prevented that from happening.

The office said the ceremony will be organized in line with current coronavirus measures, but details were unknown. Those who test positive must isolate in the Czech Republic for two weeks.

The country has been facing a record surge in a new wave of infections. The new daily increase hit a record high of almost 28,000 cases on Thursday. The infection rate was at 1,207 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered over 2.1 million cases with 32,744 deaths.

———

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage
World

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

World

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

LONDON (AP) — A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News