Covid made the Philippines' hunger crisis worse. So why does hardly anyone want a vaccine?

Yet, with more than 5,000 Covid-19 cases per day, the threat of the virus lingers, as does the economic hardship.

Vera, from Tulong Anakpawis, organizes a community kitchen that feeds the hungry in Baseco. It's one of hundreds of food banks that have popped up across the country to help counter a growing hunger crisis. The community kitchens take donations from farmers and fishermen, and anyone who can afford it, then distribute the food to whoever needs it most. Their motto is: "Give what you can, take what you need."

When word spreads that the kitchen is coming, hundreds line up at dawn for the chance to receive a small bag of food. The desperation is sometimes visible as people jostle to get a ticket, and there are never enough to go round. "What these people need is urgent," Vera said. "Many people here can only afford to eat once a day."

Vera says the kitchens are bringing communities together, giving hungry families the staples they need to survive when government support is minimal.

"We have no choice but organize something like this," Vera said. "I hope the government will learn that this is a call to action to them, that the people are willing to help each other, and we hope that the right amount of resources will finally reach those who really need it."