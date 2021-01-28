Covid telework cuts dozens of Biden national security staff off from classified materials

One of the biggest international challenges facing President Biden is a relationship with China, which had grown increasingly hostile under the Trump administration. Now, the Biden administration faces power struggles in Asia as China grows more dominant. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

Since President Joe Biden took office last week, many White House national security staffers have been relegated to working from home -- cutting dozens of them off from vital classified materials needed to do their jobs and raising security concerns as most work from unsecure laptops and cell phones that can be vulnerable to software breaches.

While some staff have been provided with secure laptops and phones to use from home, the vast majority have not, and are forced to conduct a limited amount of work while being barred from accessing sensitive information.

While these measures appear to be temporary and come as the pandemic continues to rage across the country, there is added risk in National Security Council officials discussing sensitive information at home, in the presence of family or housemates who don't have a security clearance.

"My home is not that big," one official told CNN. "Even if I whisper, you can kind of make out what I'm saying."