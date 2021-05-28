Croatia to buy 12 French Rafale fighters for $1.2 billion

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia announced Friday that it will purchase 12 used Rafale fighter jets from France for nearly 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft and strengthen its air force amid lingering tensions in the Balkans.

The selection of the French aircraft, announced by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, follows a long bidding process that was plagued by delays. Other offers had included new F-16s from the United States, new JAS-39 Gripen planes from Sweden, and used F-16s from Israel.

Plenkovic said Croatia’s largest single military purchase since it split from the Yugoslav federation in the 1991-95 war will be worth 999 million euros and will involve 10 single-seater and two 2-seater F3R Rafale twin-engine aircraft.

The package will include the aircraft, crew training and some weapons, according to Croatian media. The first six Rafales will be delivered in 2024, with the rest due the following year.

The Rafales will replace a few still operational Soviet-era MiG-21s — first developed in the 1950s — whose resources expire in 2024. Most of the MiGs were originally snatched from the Yugoslav military which tried to stop Croatia’s secession from the former Serb-dominated federation.