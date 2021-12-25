Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19

Positive Covid-19 tests aboard cruise ships aren't unique to this month -- they have happened other times since cruises resumed departures from US shores this summer.

In August, for instance, 27 people tested positive aboard a Carnival cruise ship before it called on a port in Belize City.

However, while those testing positive were isolated on the ship, other people were allowed to disembark there if they provided proof of a negative test.

Now, the spread of the Omicron variant "may shape how some destination authorities view even a small number of cases, even when they are being managed with our vigorous protocols," Carnival spokesperson AnneMarie Mathews told CNN Friday in a prepared statement.

"Some destinations have limited medical resources and are focused on managing their own local response to the variant," Mathews added.

"Should it be necessary to cancel a port, we will do our best to find an alternative destination," Mathews said.

Health and safety protocols