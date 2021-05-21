Cyprus asks EU to prevent migrant boat departures from Syria

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has asked the European Union to act swiftly to stop boats loaded with migrants from leaving Syria’s port of Tartus, saying the east Mediterranean island nation is saturated and can’t take in any more.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Friday that EU member Cyprus is in a “state of emergency” because smugglers' boats have arrived daily from Syria over the past week, causing migrant reception centers to overflow.

“We are seeking from the European Commission its immediate and active intervention in order to prevent illegal departures from the Syrian coast and especially the port of Tartus,” Nouris said.

He didn't say how he expected the EU to thwart migrant boat departures from Syria, but he insisted that the “capabilities are there.”

There have been several reports of new migrant arrivals along the southeastern coast of Cyprus, which is 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Tartus. Nouris said after one arrival, migrants including “many children” were taken off the boat and offered shelter in an ad-hoc coastal tent camp because the country’s main reception center was full.

Nouris says Cyprus doesn’t have the resources to host any more migrants and cannot be turned into a “massive migrant camp.”