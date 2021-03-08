Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.

Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides hosted a ceremony in the capital Nicosia on Monday with her Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz and Greek Minister Kostas Krekas participating via online link.

Pilides said that with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the three ministers agreed on the need to expedite permits and approvals to conduct feasibility studies and to coordinate with their respective national electricity regulators on how best to proceed.

Pilides said the deal boosts cooperation “in supporting the planning, potential development and implementation of the EuroAsia Interconnector, as an additional element of the emerging Eastern Mediterranean Energy Corridor.”

Pilides called the project a “cornerstone” of the countries' efforts to transition to a green economy that will protect the environment while promoting economic growth.