Cyprus: no waiting for EU, vaccinated Britons welcome May 1

The decision comes around a month after Cyprus struck a similar deal with Israel to allow each others’ vaccinated citizens to travel between the countries without need to quarantine.

Karousos said the decision is essential for Cyprus to restore its connectivity with the world and help claw back huge tourism and other business revenues lost since the start of the pandemic.

He said currently, Cyprus only has 50 inbound flights each week, while one of its two airports remains closed.

“We’ve come to the point where mail is delivered to Cyprus in containers by ship, rather than by air,” Karousos said.

Vaccine certificates, which could be used as proof of inoculation and help avoid quarantines, have been a divisive issue within the EU because a large majority of EU citizens have not had access to vaccines so far. But EU officials say there is now a “convergence" among the 27-member bloc’s leaders to move ahead with the scheme.

