Cyprus peace group condemns arrests over 'Love Erdogan' sign

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Left-wing peace organizations on both side of Cyprus' ethnic divide have condemned the arrest in the breakaway north of four Turkish Cypriot activists for allegedly damaging signs that professed adoration for Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan.

The Cyprus Peace Council umbrella group said in a statement Friday that the arrest of Sol Hareket movement members is part of an attempt to “muzzle our Turkish Cypriot compatriots for their political beliefs.”

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, four Sol Hareket members were charged with “improper acts” and “colluding in secret,” after the local youth wing of Turkey’s ruling AKP party filed a complaint to police about damage to signs reading in English: “Love Erdogan.”

The signs reportedly sprung up in breakaway northern Cyprus after a “Stop Erdogan” sign appeared in New York’s Times Square.

“The brave resistance of those progressive movements that strive for Cyprus’ reunification against the political imposition of Ankara on the Turkish Cypriot community constitutes a message of hope,” the Council said.