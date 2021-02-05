Czech PM in Hungary to discuss Russian, Chinese vaccines

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Czech Republic could be on the way to become the next European Union member to seek a COVID-19 vaccine outside the bloc's common procurement program, after its prime minister visited Hungary Friday to consult with authorities on their experiences with Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Andrej Babis met with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Budapest where the two leaders discussed Hungary's purchase of the Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, neither of which have been approved by the EU medicines regulator.

At a press conference following the meeting, Babis said he had received detailed information on Hungary’s methods of approving and acquiring vaccines outside the EU's procurement framework.

"Vaccines are not a political question, but one of safety," Babis said, adding that the origin of a vaccine should not influence decisions on whether to use it.

“We need a safe vaccine and we need it now ... I do all I can to get as many vaccines as possible, if they’re safe,” he said.