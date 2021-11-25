Czech President Zeman back in hospital, now with COVID-19

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was readmitted to hospital late Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after he had been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness.

The presidential office said Zeman was tested after he arrived at his official residence in Lany, west of Prague, in the afternoon. His official program was postponed, and it was unclear whether Zeman would be able to swear in the country’s new prime minister as scheduled Friday — a process already long delayed due to his previous hospitalization.

He had been discharged from the Prague military hospital earlier in the day.

Zeman, 77, was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament, to be treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

The hospital said Thursday it would have preferred Zeman to remain hospitalized, but accepted his decision to leave due to a “significant improvement" in his condition.

The president had planned to recuperate at Lany.

Zeman is a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.