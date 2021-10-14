 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Czech President Zeman needs time to recover, his wife says
0 comments
AP

Czech President Zeman needs time to recover, his wife says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman, in hospital for days with an unspecified health problem, needs time to recuperate, his wife said Thursday amid uncertainty over whether his condition would impact efforts to form a new government.

“I can only confirm that he has been undergoing treatment that needs time,” Ivana Zemanova said. “I’d like to ask you for patience and time he needs to regain strength.”

Standing beside her daughter Katerina, Zemanova spoke to the media at the Prague Castle, the seat of the presidency.

Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Sunday, shortly after meeting his ally, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, to discuss the results of last week’s parliamentary election.

Dr. Miroslav Zavoral, the director of the clinic, said the president was in hospital due to the complications that accompany an unspecified, chronic disease.

The hospital said Zeman was in an intensive care and in stable condition.

As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government. Although the office is largely ceremonial, the Czech president is responsible for tapping a party leader to try to form a government after a parliamentary election.

Jiri Ovcacek, the president’s spokesman, previously said his current stay in hospital doesn’t threaten the country’s post-election negotiations and his Constitutional duties. He said Zeman has asked to receive media monitoring on a daily basis.

Due to the lack of information about Zeman’s condition, the speaker of the Czech upper house of parliament, the Senate, said this week he would ask the presidential office to advise him of Zeman’s prognosis to determine whether he can carry out his duties. The Senate will discuss the issue next week.

If Zeman is not able to act due to his illness or other reasons, the prime minister and the speakers of both houses of parliament will take over his presidential powers.

Zeman will have to accept the resignation of the outgoing government after the opening session of the new lower house of Parliament on Nov 8. He will then have to select the prime minister.

A liberal-conservative, three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the vote on Saturday, beating Babis’ ANO party, which won 27.1%. A center-left liberal coalition received 15.6% to finish third.

The two coalitions have pledged to govern jointly. Together won 71 of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament and the center-left alliance won 37 seats, which would give their government a comfortable majority.

Babis’ ANO won 72 seats, six fewer than it did in the 2017 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News