Czech President Zeman needs time to recover, his wife says

Due to the lack of information about Zeman’s condition, the speaker of the Czech upper house of parliament, the Senate, said this week he would ask the presidential office to advise him of Zeman’s prognosis to determine whether he can carry out his duties. The Senate will discuss the issue next week.

If Zeman is not able to act due to his illness or other reasons, the prime minister and the speakers of both houses of parliament will take over his presidential powers.

Zeman will have to accept the resignation of the outgoing government after the opening session of the new lower house of Parliament on Nov 8. He will then have to select the prime minister.

A liberal-conservative, three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the vote on Saturday, beating Babis’ ANO party, which won 27.1%. A center-left liberal coalition received 15.6% to finish third.

The two coalitions have pledged to govern jointly. Together won 71 of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament and the center-left alliance won 37 seats, which would give their government a comfortable majority.

Babis’ ANO won 72 seats, six fewer than it did in the 2017 election.

