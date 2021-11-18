Czechs, Slovaks target unvaccinated with new restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech and Slovak governments on Thursday approved new coronavirus restrictions that will come into effect next week and specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections in both neighboring countries.

Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show negative coronavirus tests in order to attend public events, go to bars and restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar facilities or use hotels.

Only people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible. There are exceptions for teenagers aged 12 to 18, people whose medical condition doesn’t allow vaccination and people who have been partially vaccinated.

Vojtech said the goal of the measures that will come into force on Monday is to motivate people to get vaccinated. The measures will be in force until the end of February.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his government was inspired by similar measures imposed in the German state of Bavaria.

“The situation is serious and we again urge everyone to get vaccinated,” Babis said.

A negative test will be enough for visitors to hospitals and nursing homes.