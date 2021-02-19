Czechs tighten restrictions amid surge of new virus variant

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government moved Friday to further tighten restrictive measures amid a surge of a highly contagious coronavirus variant in one of the hardest-hit European Union’s nations.

The worsening situation has forced the Cabinet to abandon its plans to reopen all stores as early as next week, while there are wider signs from central Europe of a new infection surge.

“I can't image we would change our view,” Health Minister Jan Blatny said.

Blatny said residents will now also have to wear better masks in places where large numbers of people gather, including stores, hospitals and on public transportation. He said that cloth masks used so far by many will no longer be good enough and that medical grade masks, safety respirators or two surgical masks will instead be required.

“We’ve agreed that it’s necessary to do all we can to prevent the infection from spreading,” Blatny said.

Meanwhile, in Poland, the Health Ministry spokesman, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, said said the country was seeing “the beginning of the third wave” as hospitalizations are on the rise. A discussion was also underway there about whether to change mask requirements.