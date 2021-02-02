Danish ex-minister on trial for splitting migrant couples

Stoejberg, who was considered an immigration hardliner, said while in office that 32 couples were to be separated, but only 23 of them were split up before the policy was halted months later. She cannot appeal a court ruling.

Stoejberg had spearheaded the tightening of asylum and immigration rules, and Denmark adopted a law in 2016 requiring newly arrived asylum-seekers to hand over valuables such as jewelry and gold to help pay for their stays in the country.

Danish media noted that most of the women among the couples that were separated were between the ages of 15 and 17 and the men were between the ages of 15 and 32. Most came from Syria, and some couples had children or the women were pregnant.

In Denmark, the legal age of marriage is 18. The women who were under 18 said they had consented to their marriage.

In 1995, former Justice Minister Erik Ninn-Hansen was handed a suspended four-month sentence for preventing Sri-Lankan refugees from bringing their families to Denmark.

Since the 2019 election that brought the Social Democrats to power, immigration has become a less pressing issue in Danish politics.

