Danish lawmaker given suspended sentence for EU funds fraud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing Danish lawmaker, considered a rising star within the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, was found guilty Friday of misusing European Union funds worth 98,835 kroner ($15,667) and falsifying documents.

A court in Lyngby, a municipality near Copenhagen, gave Morten Messerschmidt a six-month suspended sentence for making false statements about holding an EU conference in 2015 in order to receive EU funding. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Messerschmidt served in the European Parliament at the time and is now deputy leader of the opposition party in Denmark's parliament. He received more personal votes than any other Danish candidate in the 2014 EU legislative election and campaigned on a promise to combat alleged EU fraud.

The court said the politician received the EU money promising he would hold a conference in northern Denmark with his Movement for a Europe of Liberties and Democracy (MELD), a pan-European party which was dissolved in 2015. The event never took place and the money was used instead for a Danish People's Party meeting that included soccer matches and museum visits.