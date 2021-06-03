Danish lawmakers approve plan to locate asylum center abroad

The Social Democrats argue their approach would prevent people from attempting the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe and undermine migrant traffickers who exploit desperate asylum-seekers. Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died while trying to cross the sea.

Under the government's plan, asylum-seekers would not be able to apply directly at a reception center outside Denmark since that only can be done at a Danish border. Instead, those who reach Denmark would be sent to a third country while their applications are processed.

In April, the Danish government said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda. The government has kept a low profile with the memorandum, which is not legally binding and sets the framework for future negotiations and cooperation between the two countries.

Danish daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported that Denmark also has been in dialogue with Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt.

