 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davos event pushed back to August over COVID-related havoc
0 comments
AP

Davos event pushed back to August over COVID-related havoc

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA (AP) — Leaders of the World Economic Forum say their annual gathering -- usually held in the Alpine snows of Davos, Switzerland -- is being postponed again because of “the international challenges in containing the pandemic.”

The forum, which staged a virtual “Davos Agenda” meeting last month, says the in-person event this year will take place in Singapore from Aug. 17-20 and not May 25-28 as previously planned.

“Current global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting for the first half of the year,” a forum statement said, alluding to quarantine and air transportation rules that have made travel plans more complex.

It marks the latest change of plans for the elite gathering of government leaders, business executives, civil society advocates and artists, actors and musicians.

Because of COVID concerns, the event usually held in January was first postponed to May and scheduled for the Swiss city of Lucerne, before the venue was moved to Singapore that same month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

+4
UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
World

UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Saturday that it does not expect any disruptions to its orders for coronavirus vaccines after the European Union emphasized it would not trigger an emergency provision of the Brexit deal as part of its strategy to monitor export of doses produced in the EU.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable panda cubs make their public debut in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News