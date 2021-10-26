De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former captain Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take the knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

CSA issued a statement just over an hour before the start of the match in Dubai saying it had ordered players to make the anti-racism gesture ahead of their remaining games at the tournament.

In a second statement responding to wicketkeeper-batsman de Kock's withdrawal from Tuesday's game, CSA said it noted his “personal decision” not to take the knee and would decide on its next course of action after a report from team management.

CSA said it decided to force players to take the knee after “concerns were raised” over the “different postures" taken ahead of warmup matches and the team's first World Cup game against Australia on Saturday.

Some members of South Africa's team take the knee with their fists raised. Others stand with fists raised. De Kock, fast bowler Anrich Nortje and batsman Heinrich Klaasen, who are all white, have stood with their hands by their side before recent matches.

Ahead of the West Indies game, Klaasen and Nortje knelt, as did every other South African player.