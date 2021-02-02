Deadliest virus month piles strain on Portugal's government

But the Portuguese public found out about that from a detailed statement by German authorities. The Portuguese government was less than forthcoming about German help, only briefly confirming the news several hours later.

Requiring foreign help is a sensitive political issue for Portugal, recalling a 78-billion-euro ($94 billion) international bailout the country needed in 2011 amid Europe’s financial crisis. That was viewed as a national embarrassment.

The Socialist government is already smarting from accusations it was slow to react in the January surge. A fast-spreading variant first identified in southeast England in December quickly spread in Portugal in the wake of a four-day easing of restrictions over Christmas, but U.K. flights were banned only on Jan. 23.

Authorities, meanwhile, have vowed to crack down on cases of alleged queue-jumping for vaccines, with almost a dozen cases involving low-level regional officials under official investigation. In the latest case Tuesday, the mother of the head of a social care institution in northern Portugal, and the institution’s seamstress, received the inoculation last month under allegedly questionable circumstances.