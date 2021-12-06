Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle

Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday, ending the center-right Merkel's 16-year tenure. He will need the support of at least 369 lawmakers in the 736-seat lower house to take the top job. The three coalition partners have 416 seats between them, so he should be assured of a comfortable majority.

Hours before the Greens cleared the path for that vote, Scholz presented his party's nominees for the Cabinet, completing his 17-member team.

The most closely watched appointment was that of the health minister, as Germany struggles to bring down its highest coronavirus infection rates of the pandemic so far. Scholz chose Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and media-savvy lawmaker who lacks executive experience but has been one of Germany's most prominent voices urging caution and strict measures against COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

“The pandemic is far from over,” said Scholz, arguing that "most people in this country certainly wanted the next health minister to be a specialist who can really do it well, and for him to be called Karl Lauterbach.”