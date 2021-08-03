Dearing, who brought swimming diversity debate, loses race

TOKYO (AP) — Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport.

She had hoped to further her efforts with a strong performance in Tokyo Bay, but it wasn’t to be.

The first Black female swimmer to make the British team struggled to a 19th-place finish in the 10-kilometer marathon swimming event Wednesday morning.

The blistering pace by the world’s best open water swimmers caught Dearing off guard, leaving her more than 5 1/2 minutes behind winner Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil and in tears when it was over.

“I have a lot more to give than that,” the 24-year-old said, having beaten only six swimmers in the field.

Dearing has already given a lot to the sport by claiming a historic place on the British team and throwing her support behind the “Soul Cap,” an oversized head covering designed for natural Black hair.

World governing body FINA rejected an application to have the Soul Cap approved for the Tokyo Games, but has said it will consider changing that position after further study.