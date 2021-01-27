Debate heats up over how countries tax Big Tech companies

The talks are about how to allocate part of a company's revenue to the country where its services are used, so that government there could benefit from the taxes.

The two-day meeting is to assess where things stand and no final decision is expected. But OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria has said a deal must be found by the middle of this year to keep a tax war from turning into a trade war that the world economy doesn't need.

The pandemic has only put a sharper edge on the issue of digital taxation: the virus outbreak has accelerated digitalization through remote work and contactless activities, and in some cases led to strong profits for digital companies; meanwhile, government budgets have been put under strain through added spending and less tax revenue.

Said KMPG's Corwin: “A lot of the countries have said, we’re holding for the OECD to get to an agreement, but the combination of the politics on the ground of wanting to impose these taxes, as well as the fiscal demands of the financial fallout of the pandemic, is increasing the pressure for governments to act."

Most participants want an international agreement rather than runaway unilateral measures, she said, “but the politics and the fiscal demands are creating an inability to wait much longer than June.”