Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts
AP

Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

FILE - People wait in front of La Boucherie on Vestergade in Copenhagen on the night between Thursday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Denmark's government has ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight in an attempt to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases it was announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and banned concerts where the audiences have more than 50 people standing.

 Olafur Steinar Gestsson

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government has decided that students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight as part of efforts to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also banned concerts where audiences have more than 50 people standing and required restaurant patrons to wear face masks when they aren't seated. She recommended Wednesday that people work from home.

The measures take effect Friday and are set to last for four weeks. The virtual teaching starts on Dec. 15. In Denmark, schools go on Christmas break on Dec. 20.

Speaking of the omicron variant, Frederiksen said that it's expected that the omicron variant "will mean more infected, more sick and thus potentially more hospitalized patients.”

“Thus, the new variant also entails a significant risk of critically overloading the health service, and that is why we now have to do more,” Frederiksen said.

Norway on Tuesday introduced a 10-person limit for gatherings at private homes, although the number will be increased to 20 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It also is capping attendance at public events without assigned seating at 50. In addition, the government says it’s advising people to work from home when possible and reintroducing a social distancing requirement for restaurants.

Neighboring Sweden also has recommended that employers give their workers the opportunity to work from home, and face masks are required on public transportation when crowding can’t be avoided.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

———

This story has been corrected to show that Denmark’s prime minister is a woman, not a man.

