 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
AP

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use.

Denmark's decision “was made on the basis of presumed side effects,” Tanja Erichsen of the Danish Medicines Agency said during a news conference.

”It can’t be ruled out that there is a connection between the vaccine and the very rare blood clot cases,” she said.

Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine, according to health officials.

The death of a second person in Denmark who died after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported. Danish health authorities said they have no evidence the vaccine was responsible for either death.

“I would like to emphasize that I am not talking about ordinary blood clots," Erichsen said. "It is not about blood clots in the arms, legs and lungs.”

The pause will last at least until April 18. Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine have resumed administering it after the European Medicines Agency said it was safe.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 1 million does of various vaccines have been administered in Denmark, which has a population of nearly 6 million. The vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna represent the bulk of the jabs given in the Scandinavian country, and about 150,000 people in Denmark have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Many may wonder whether we are overcautious. To that I will say, 'You can say that" We have added extra precautionary principles,” Danish Health Authority Director General Soeren Brostroem said.

Brostroem said that when and if Denmark resumes using the AstraZeneca vaccine, people will be given the option of declining the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish drug maker.

“You can wait and get another one,” he said. Denmark also uses vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

The European Medicines Agency has said the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.

”Right now, we believe that our basis for making a final decision on the further use of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca is too uncertain,” Brostroem said .”Many studies have been launched, but we do not yet have any conclusions. That is why we have decided to extend the break.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

World

Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A recent attack in a Rome train station on two men who were kissing fueled calls by Italian political leaders Sunday for quick passage of a hate crimes law to protect members of the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities.

+5
Thousands protest against Israel's Netanyahu ahead of vote
World

Thousands protest against Israel's Netanyahu ahead of vote

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, calling for the longtime prime minister's ouster in a final show of force ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections.

World

UK newspaper group backs working from home post-pandemic

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of one of Britain's most popular tabloids and numerous other national and regional newspapers says a majority of its staff will continue to work from home on a permanent basis even after all of the U.K.'s coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

+2
Belgium pauses re-opening plans as virus infections mount
World

Belgium pauses re-opening plans as virus infections mount

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Friday that the country faces a few “crucial weeks” as the number of coronavirus infections rise, and that the government has decided to pause its plans to gradually ease restrictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea conducts second test in less than a week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News