Denmark seeks support to reintroduce face mask use

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government said Wednesday it would seek support in parliament to reintroduce mandates for wearing face masks in public places amid a rise in coronavirus cases, officials said Wednesday.

The new regulation would cover public transportation, hospitals and medical facilities and shops, among others. It would also expand the use of the country's COVID-19 digital pass.

Denmark, like many other countries, has seen an uptick in infections, with health authorities saying the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have risen faster than expected.

“The delta variant is far more contagious, and that challenges us,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said. “Therefore, we need to use these tools.”

“Although face masks are annoying, we can live with it,” National Board of Health chief Soeren Brostroem said. “It is a pity they have to come back, but they are necessary.”